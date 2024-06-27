13-year-old given one-year good behaviour bond for setting kitten on fire

KAJANG (June 27): The Magistrate’s Court today ordered a 13-year-old boy who pleaded guilty to setting a kitten on fire in the parking area of an apartment complex in Taman Sri Kenari in April to be placed on a good behaviour bond for a year.

Magistrate Nik Siti Norazlini Nik Mohamed Faiz made the decision after reviewing the boy’s behavioural report submitted by the Social Welfare Department (JKM).

The court also ordered the teenager to attend interactive workshops organised by JKM and imposed a one-year curfew from 10pm to 6am.

Appearing for the boy, lawyer Lee Teong Hooi said during the appeal his client tearfully admitted his wrongdoing and promised not to repeat the act.

“He apologised to the court and requested to be enrolled in school. He will start next year,” he told reporters after the proceeding.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Norfarhanim Abdul Halim appeared for the prosecution.

The teen, along with two others still at large, was charged with cruelly causing pain to the kitten by setting it ablaze at 1.08pm on April 22, under Paragraph 29(1)(e) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015, read together with Section 34 of the Penal Code which provides a fine of up to RM100,000, or a jail term of up to three years or both.

Previously, a video showing two individuals dousing what appeared to be a six-week-old kitten with a flammable substance before a third individual set it on fire went viral on social media. – Bernama