7th edition of Ora Et Labora Run to take place in Kuching on Oct 5

KUCHING (June 27): The Old Josephians’ Association (OJA) Kuching will be organising its seventh edition of Ora Et Labora Run, themed ‘Once a Josephian, Always a Josephian!’ on Oct 5 this year.

Its president Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian in a press release issued by the association said this year’s run targets to attract participation from more than 1,400 runners.

“This is an opportunity to raise funds for the school’s extra-curricular activities as well as for students to engage in simple business trials.

“With all three schools, namely SMK St Joseph, St Joseph’s Private School and St Joseph’s International School involved as a team, it is hoped that a solid network and a closer bond can be forged,” he said.

The press release was issued after Dr Sim launched the run.

According to him, the Ora Et Labora Run aims to provide former students an opportunity to gather, share and serve their alma mater during the reunion.

“OJA has been organising numerous activities to unite present and past students of St Joseph’s Family of Schools, which includes SMK St Joseph, St Joseph’s Private School, and St Joseph’s International School.

“Many have supported the run in past editions and they have been very successful,” he said, adding more than 1,200 runners took part in last year’s event.

He also informed that the school is seeking to raise RM2 million for Phase 1 of the SMK St Joseph’s Masterplan, which focuses on providing more facilities to encourage effective learning and collaboration among Josephians.

As such, he urged all Josephians, alumni and corporate bodies to generously join forces in raising the amount needed for this crucial upgrading project.

Also in attendance during the launching were OJA executive council members including Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman, SMK St Joseph Board of Management chairman Fr Felix Au, SMK St Joseph principal James Chen, St Joseph’s Private School chief executive officer Christopher Chua, and the event management team.

Just as in previous editions, the run will start at the premises of SMK St Joseph here at 6am. The run is divided into the 1.4km Walk for families and children, 5km Fun Run, and 10km Race.

All participants who finish the run will receive finisher medals.

For the 10km Race, the top 10 finishers will receive additional cash prizes.

Registration fees per person are RM55 for the 1.4km Walk and 5km Fun Run, and RM65 for the 10km Race.

Each registered runner is entitled to a running T-shirt and bib.

Entry forms can be obtained at Revolution Run Borneo – Green Heights or online via www.malaysiarunner.com.

More information can be found on the Old Josephians’ Association website at www.sjoba.org.my, or its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/oldjosephiansassociation.