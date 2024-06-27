Annual Gawai-Kaamatan gathering to forge closer ties, says DCCI advisor

KUCHING (June 27): The Dayak Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) of Sarawak and the Kadazandusun Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) of Sabah will collaborate once again for the annual Gawai-Kaamatan get-together next month.

According to the event’s organisers, this year’s event will be held in Sarawak as they continue the tradition of taking turns to host the event.

“Since 2007, this event has been held 15 times apart from some years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The joint celebration focuses on the unity and collaboration between the two chambers where we want to forge strong ties and promote cultural exchange,” said DCCI advisor Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum at a press conference at the DCCI Tower here yesterday.

The get-together will feature three key activities, starting with the Gawai-Kaamatan Golf tournament at the Samarahan Country Club on July 1.

This will be followed by a business forum and networking session on June 2 at the DCCI Tower, followed by the Gawai-Kaamatan celebration dinner at Imperial Hotel here the same day.

“Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg and wife Datuk Amar Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang are expected to grace the dinner gathering,” said Salang.

He also revealed that DCCI and KCCI will host a major book donation drive to promote literacy and community development.

This initiative, in partnership with Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak), is part of the Books Build Legacy programme that aims to collect 1,000 books in English and Bahasa Melayu for readers aged five to 17 years.

“Books Build Legacy is BESarawak’s state-level corporate social responsibility, aimed at enhancing literacy and community development among Sarawak’s rural population.

“The drive will take place at the same location and date as the Gawai-Kaamatan event. This will be one of our key memories from the 15th Joint DCCI-KCCI Gawai-Kaamatan celebration,” he said.

BESarawak CEO Amelia Roziman, meanwhile, remarked that the Books Build Legacy had evolved from a simple donation project to a significant partnership programme.

The programme, she added, is also supported by the Sarawak Dayak Graduates Association and Dayak Golf Association, as well as corporate partners Liqui Moly East Malaysia Sdn Bhd and R.T. Cargo Sdn Bhd.

“We aim to build a legacy of knowledge and opportunity for future generations by ensuring that education and literacy reach every corner of Sarawak,” she said.

For more information on Books Build Legacy and the upcoming donation drive, contact Serena Ong (012-8871229) or Erika Madeline Balang (017-9935079).