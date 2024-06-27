Borneo Sonic Music Festival to return for second edition this Oct

KUCHING (June 27): The Borneo Sonic Music Festival (BSMF) will make a return for the second year this October, promising an exciting celebration of diversity and musical talent.

Slated for Oct 11 and 12 at the Sarawak Stadium here, it would be set against the backdrop of Kuching’s cultural landscape, showcasing a diverse range of musical genres, from eclectic beats to contemporary international sounds, offering an immersive experience that celebrates global diversity.

Featuring genres like K-Pop, RnB, Hip Hop, and EDM, BSMF 2024 aims to be a hub for music lovers of all tastes, ensuring an inclusive and exciting experience.

“This year’s festival aims to unite 36,000 music enthusiasts worldwide with a vibrant line-up of regional and international performances,” said Sarawak Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah during a briefing the organiser at his office here yesterday.

Sarawak is pioneering the path in Malaysia and in Borneo, as the perfect destination for lifestyle events and music festivals such as this, he said.

“In future, we might even get A-list artists to do their concerts here as we know the economic impact of such events go well beyond tourism dollars,” he added.

This event is organised by BME International Sdn Bhd, managed by Place Borneo Sdn Bhd and supported by the Sarawak Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts.

BME International managing director Steven Au said he is glad to be entrusted with the Sarawak Stadium by the Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC) to use it as the festival’s venue.

“This trust ensures the field, turf and the new track will be well taken care of during the music festival,” he said.

SSC Chief Executive Officer Awang Putrayusrie Awang Redzuan said following the upgrading works of the stadium’s facilities, they hoped that the stadium would be utilised not only by BSMF but also other major events.

“We envision the stadium facilities benefiting those outside the sports industry to participate in lifestyle events such as BSMF,” he said.

One of the new additions that would feature at the BSMF 2024 would be the Borneo Sonic Food Carnival at the Stadium Square, with 50 food and drink vendors and 20 stalls offering non-food items, according to a statement from Place Borneo Sdn Bhd.

To be open from 12pm to 12am on Oct 9-12, he said revelers can enjoy music performances, games, giveaways, and more throughout the festival while satisfying their taste buds at the food carnival.

Place Borneo Sdn Bhd will be announcing soon for interested vendors to register and open up stalls at the Borneo Sonic Food Carnival.

The BSMF 2024 Camping Ground at Football Field D (Padang D) offers a unique glamping experience just 200 meters from Sarawak Stadium and Food Street, enhancing the festival atmosphere and creating lasting memories for attendees, it added.

For fitness enthusiasts and music lovers alike, the Borneo Sonic Music Run targets 1,000 participants and would take place at Stadium Sarawak on Saturday, Oct 12 starting at 7am and covering a 3km route.

For more information, including ticket pricing and event updates, follow BSMF 2024 on Instagram @borneosonic.mf or visit their official website at https://www.borneosonic.com.