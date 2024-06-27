CARiNG Pharmacy celebrates 30th anniversary with launch of ‘Mom & Cutie’ line

KUALA LUMPUR (June 27): CARiNG Pharmacy has launched its ‘Mom & Cutie’ product range in conjunction with its 30th anniversary.

The launch took place Wednesday during the CARiNG’s Health & Beauty Carnival, running at Centre Court of 1 Utama Shopping Centre here until June 30.

CARiNG Pharmacy managing director Chong Yeow Siang said the ‘Mom & Cutie’ line offers parents free consultations, special promotions, parenting handbooks and workshops, extra CARiNG Pharmacy awards, and gift redemptions.

“Parenting is amazing but difficult. Modern women prioritise physical and mental health for themselves and their family. At CARiNG Pharmacy, we understand.

“The ‘Mom & Cutie’ product range includes over 200 popular mom and baby care products, making CARiNG Pharmacy the go-to place for diapers, milk powder, baby food and snacks, personal care, vitamins, and supplements for expecting or new moms and their children.

“This supports CARiNG Pharmacy’s mission to provide healthcare to all populations, including women and children,” he said.

Jointly officiating the launch with Chong were BIG-CARiNG Group chief marketing officer Wong Siew Lai and marketing director Loo Jooi Leng

Astro TV personality Siow Hui Mei, Malaysian celebrity and entrepreneur Maryam Younarae, kid-influencer Hans Lim, consultant paediatrician Dr Chin Wai Seong were among those present.

As part of the launch of ‘Mom & Cutie’, CARiNG Pharmacy has created the adorable knitted ‘Mon & Cutie’ Tote Bag in pink or blue, filled with gift vouchers, mom and baby care products, and a ‘Mom & Cutie’ handbook with tips and guides to address all new parents’ concerns.

To help new parents with their challenges, CARiNG pharmacists receive professional training in breastfeeding, nutrition, postpartum care, lactation, baby development, infant formulas, and more.

Touching on the ongoing Health and Beauty Carnival, Chong said CARiNG’s goal has always been to provide healthcare to all Malaysians.

“At CARiNG, everyone is cared for. We teach our pharmacists to meet your health requirements, big or small.

“Every health test, prescription supplied, health counselling, conversation, and laughter shared would not have been possible without your decades-long support and trust,” he said, adding they would continue to live by the mantra ‘CARiNG is our Profession’.

The carnival offers free health checks, gifts to buy, gift redemption with CARiNG points, free games and activities, a free arts and crafts station for kids, 2x CARiNG points, and exclusive offers from 15 brands.

Shoppers can enjoy promotions from 15 brands including Cetaphil, Gillette, Hada Labo, Herbal Essences, Herbs of Gold, Ka’fen, Karihome, Kordel’s, Nature’s Way, Offspring, Oral-B, Pantene, Rosken, Sambucol, and Zennlab & Pharmasen.

CARiNG Pharmacy opened in 1994, a tiny community pharmacy and now has over 250 outlets nationally.