China skills centre offers IR4.0 TVET training for Bintulu vocational college

BINTULU (June 27): GSK CNC Equipment Co Ltd (GSK) in Guangzhou China will be offering the Industrial Revolution 4.0 TVET training for lecturers and students from Bintulu Vocational College in the future.

Head of Bintulu Vocational College Mechanical Technology and Manufacturing, Pui Jak Joon, said the training to be offered is the programming and industrial robot course.

He said this was agreed by both parties during the study tour to GSK Guangzhou China by the Bintulu Vocational College delegation recently.

“This is a great success of the Bintulu Vocational College delegation led by Bintulu Vocational College deputy director Khalwani Che Abdul Hamid during the internationalisation programme,” said Pui, who is the programme coordinator.

The programme involved lecturers from the Industrial Machining Programme, the Welding Technology Programme and the Automotive Technology Programme.

At the end of the study tour, eight delegates from the college received the certificate on the CNC and industrial robot course by GSK.

GSK International Department deputy general manager Jackie Chiu presented the certificates.

According to Pui, GSK Training Centre is a well-known skills accreditation centre recognised by the China government in producing many skilled and semi-skilled workers in various fields of mechanical technology and industrial robots.

“The courses offered are based on the current needs of the industry in China. The CNC programming and industrial robot course is the most offered course based on the needs of the Industry and training period such as four weeks for skilled workers, 12 weeks short course and two-year course for university graduates,” he said.

Founded in 1991, GSK boasts the first high and new technology enterprise after entrepreneurship, innovation and creation, the package intelligent equipment solution provider with advanced technology in China and establishes its reputation as China’s Southern CNC Industrial Base.