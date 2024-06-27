Completion of bridge, road a catalyst for Baram’s revival, says Penguang

MIRI (June 27): The Baram Bridge and new road projects, upon their completion this year end, will be a catalyst for a new and vibrant Marudi, said Deputy Minister of Housing and Local Government Datuk Dr Penguang Manggil.

This infrastructure project undertaken by the Sarawak government, he said, will provide better access to northern Sarawak and stimulate economic growth and mobility of people and goods.

“The bridge is a high-impact project and will be a game changer for Marudi and its immediate hinterlands, and this has been much looked forward to by the local communities,” he told The Borneo Post.

According to Penguang, the project is expected to be ready by the end of this September upon the installation of road furniture and safety structures before the bridge can be opened to the public.

He added the people of Marudi would no longer have to rely on ferry services and be hamstrung by limited road connectivity once the bridge is opened to the public.

“It’s a boost to all in Marudi who aspire to become entrepreneurs and this much awaited connectivity will cut down travelling time between Miri and Marudi, allowing the locals to travel without any restrictions and not having to worry about the ferry’s operating hours.”

The Marudi assemblyman said he is also eagerly awaiting the construction of a new federal road or highway from Eastwood Golf and Country Club with Public Works Department (JKR) R5 standard, scheduled to commence in 2025.

Deeming it impractical to upgrade the current road to JKR R3 standard (secondary road) due to cost factor and challenging terrains, he said this new JKR R5 road project is an alternative to the existing winding route from Pan Borneo Highway to the Sungai Arang section.

“Upon its completion, it will shorten the travelling distance between Miri to Marudi by 20 kilometres,” he said, adding that the project was approved by Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.