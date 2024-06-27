Digital Ministry: 5,331 companies granted Malaysia Digital status as of March 31

KUALA LUMPUR (June 27): A total of 5,331 companies have been granted Malaysia Digital (MD) status as of March 31, 2024 with over 73 per cent of them being local companies, according to the Digital Ministry.

The ministry said these local companies explore and conduct activities in the provision of high-value digital products and services using the latest technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain technology, internet of things (IoT), cyber security, financial technology (fintech) and drones.

“Various incentives and benefits are also offered to MD companies to accelerate growth and increase spillover effects to the economy as well as strengthening the country’s digital ecosystem,” the Digital Ministry said in the Dewan Rakyat today in a written reply to a question from V. Ganabatirau (PH-Klang) who wanted to know about the statistics of local companies in the field of information technology that had started from 2020 to 2023 and what are the plans to increase them.

The Digital Ministry through the Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) is working to increase the potential and competitiveness of local companies in providing hi-tech products and services that can penetrate the global markets through the implementation of the Gateway Amplify Invest Nurture (Gain) programme.

“As of March 2024, as many as 300 companies have participated in this programme and recorded a cumulative export total of RM11.265 billion,” it said. – Bernama