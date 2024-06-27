Enspek inks MoU to provide subsea inspection services to Sabah O&G industry

KOTA KINABALU (June 27): Enspek Subsea Sabah, the first Sabahan-owned and operated subsea inspection and equipment services provider, aims to boost the capabilities and efficiency of subsea operations in the oil and gas (O&G) industry with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU).

The integral player in Sabah’s O&G sector signed the MoU with Enspek Offshore Asia in a ceremony held after the opening of the 11th Sabah Oil, Gas & Energy Conference & Exhibition (SOGCE) 2024 at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) here today.

Enspek Subsea executive director Datuk Azhar Khan signed on behalf of the company while executive director Nor Hisham signed for Enspek Offshore Asia.

Sabah Finance Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun witnessed the ceremony.

Under the MoU, both companies will collaborate on providing comprehensive subsea inspection services to the Sabah oil and gas industry.

The MoU marks the beginning of a strategic partnership aimed at boosting operational efficiency, safety, and innovation in the region’s subsea operations.

The collaboration combines the specialised subsea expertise of Enspek Offshore Asia with Enspek Subsea Sabah’s deep understanding of the regional oil and gas landscape.

Together, the parties will deliver advanced technological solutions and comprehensive services, including:

Subsea Inspection Services: Utilising the latest technology to ensure the integrity and reliability of subsea structures.

Maintenance and Repair Services: Providing timely and effective solutions to minimise downtime and extend the life of subsea assets.

Engineering and Technical Support: Offering expert guidance and innovative solutions to complex subsea challenges.

Training and Capacity Building: Enhancing the skills and knowledge of the local workforce to support long-term industry growth.

The collaboration is expected to significantly enhance the capabilities and efficiency of subsea operations in the Sabah O&G industry, setting a new benchmark for quality and innovation in the sector.

Azhar said Enspek Subsea Sabah is thrilled to partner with Enspek Offshore Asia to bring advanced subsea inspection capabilities to the Sabah oil and gas industry.

“This collaboration underscores our commitment to safety, innovation, and operational excellence,” he said.

Nor said the MoU represents a significant step forward in the company’s mission to support the Sabah O&G industry.

“By combining our resources and expertise, we aim to set new standards in subsea services and contribute to the sustainable development of the region,” he said.