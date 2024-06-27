Fahmi: Govt exploring harsher penalties for communications cable theft

KUALA LUMPUR (June 27): The government is reviewing specific acts to enable harsher penalties for offences related to the theft of communications cables, which have been causing service disruptions.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the process of gathering feedback and considering various aspects within the jurisdiction of the Penal Code is currently underway before enforcement.

“At the same time, we will coordinate responses based on the experiences of different states regarding cable theft or vandalism to work towards a comprehensive solution,” he said.

He told reporters this after the premiere of the ‘Hadji Murat’ theatre production, which was also attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, at Balai Budaya Tun Syed Nasir, Wisma Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) here last night.

Fahmi was asked about the progress of the enforcement process, reportedly to be proposed in the amendments made to the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and currently being detailed by the Attorney General’s Chambers.

Fahmi hoped that several matters on its implementation can be approved at the Cabinet level to be brought to the ongoing Parliament session.

On June 17, Fahmi was reported to have said that the government is considering harsher penalties for offences related to communication cable theft to curb the increasingly rampant activities.

Meanwhile, Fahmi encouraged young people to attend the ‘Hadji Murat’ play and cultivate an interest in literary and theatrical works.

“I am very pleased to watch the performance of ‘Hadji Murat’ a masterpiece by the great literary figure Leo Tolstoy, which has been translated and adapted for this performance by National Laureate Datuk Dr Anwar Ridhwan.

“I fully support this not only because of the Prime Minister’s recommendation but also due to my experience in the arts and theatre. My hope is that many young people will not only come to watch but also develop an interest in creating works in literature or theatre,” he said.

The play, which explores the theme of jihad and national struggle, is based on a true story that occurred in 1851, involving a Chechen fighter named Hadji Murat who formed an alliance with Russia, which he once opposed, to seek revenge against a foe. — Bernama