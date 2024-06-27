Father, son die after car rear-ended by lorry in Bau

KUCHING (June 27): A father and son died after the car they were travelling in was rear ended by a lorry at Jalan Taman Siniawan in Bau around 2.50pm today.

Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the deceased has been identified as Atong Nebok, 64 and his son Wilson Atong, 36.

“Both of the deceased, who had to be extricated out of the mangled vehicle, were declared dead at the scene,” it added.

The impact of the crash also damaged two other vehicles in front of the deceased car.

The drivers and passengers of the other two vehicles sustained light injuries and were sent to the Bau Hospital for medical treatment.

The bodies of the deceased were handed over to the police for transport to the Bau Hospital morgue for further action.