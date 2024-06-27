‘I Not Stupid 3’ director uses film to create positive change in family values

SIBU (June 27): ‘I Not Stupid 3’ film director Jack Neo hopes that the film, which highlights key challenges faced by parents in raising children in today’s complex world, will bring positive impact to society.

Neo, who was met at the ‘Meet the Cast of I Not Stupid 3’ session at Wisma Sanyan here on Tuesday, said many times, problems occurred because parents do not understand their children.

“We (parents) often neglect things because we are too busy, and as a result, tragedies occur. These could have been prevented, so that’s why we turned life stories into a film,” he said.

“The society is undergoing drastic changes and challenges, and so are our children.”

He highlighted familial love and the complex understanding of emotional tensions within families as the core theme of the film.

Actor Glenn Yong, who had to have his hair cut short to fit the ‘Teacher Li’ role, shared some of the emotional scenes where the film crew were moved to tears during filming.

Also present at the event were Pelita Towerview Sdn Bhd executive director Yakub Tufail Mahmud and operations manager Tony Hii.