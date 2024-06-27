Indonesians in Bintulu fined total RM13,000 for caging protected songbirds

BINTULU (June 27): The Sessions Court here yesterday fined two Indonesians a total of RM13,000 for keeping 17 live protected birds in cages.

Judge Leo Saga fined Mahendra Purdi, 34, RM4,000 in default four months in prison for capturing and keeping in cages seven white-rumped shama (Copyschus malabaricus).

He was convicted under Section 29(2) of the Wild Life Protection Ordinance 1998 (Chapter 26).

According to the facts, Mahendra, originally from Teluk Keramat, Indonesia, was caught committing the offence at 5.40pm on June 19 at a workers’ quarters in Bintulu during Operasi Bersepadu Khazanah conducted by the Sarawak Forestry Corporation and Region 5 Marine Police Bintulu.

Separately, Sukardi Kadri, 29, of Segedong, Indonesia was fined a total of RM9,000 in default five months in prison after he was convicted under Section 29(2) and Section 37(1) of the Wild Life Protection Ordinance 1998 (Chapter 26).

He had captured and caged nine white-rumped shama and one live magpie robin (Copyschus saulari).

Sukardi was arrested at the Kidurong Industrial Workers’ Quarters at around 5pm on June 19.

Prosecuting officer Willy Chin informed the court that the two species of wildlife birds are nature’s songbirds, which are highly sought after for their singing abilities.

Mahendra, who was represented by Alex Boon-Thai Woo, paid the fine, while Sukardi who was unrepresented by legal counsel failed to pay the fine and will serve his custodial sentence.