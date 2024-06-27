Kuching court fines three Indonesians RM580,000 each for operating illegal gambling machines

KUCHING (June 27): Three Indonesians were fined RM580,000 each or in default 18 months in jail by the Magistrate’s Court here today after they plead guilty to operating 58 illegal gambling machines.

The sentence was meted by Magistrate Mason Jaro Lenya Barayan against Djap Ni Fong, Andreansyah and Sulis.

Their charges were framed under Section 4B(a) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The offence were committed by the trio at a premises at Mile 7 1/2 Jalan Penrissen around 6.30pm on June 18.

According to the case facts, the police raided the premises after monitoring it for some time for suspected illegal gambling.

The suspects were subsequently taken to the Kota Sentosa police station along with the seized machines and paraphernalia.

Inspector Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted while all of the accused were not represented by a counsel.

In a separate case, two women were sentenced to three months each in prison by the Magistrate’s Court for stealing RM3,650 in cash from a 55-year-old male contractor at a hotel on June 19.

The accused, Zalbia Sulai, 32, and Norma Hamid, 38, were also ordered to pay a fine of RM3,900 each, or face an additional month in prison.

The sentence was meted by Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi against both of the accused whose charges were framed under Section 380 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

According to the case facts, one of the women offered the victim a body massage which led to them checking into a hotel at Jalan Ban Hock.

The victim was then told to take a shower before the massage.

During that time, the accused stole the victim’s money totalling to RM3,650 that was kept in his trouser’s pocket before leaving the hotel.

A police report was then lodged which led to the arrest of Zalbia and Normah on June 19 and 20 respectively.

During their arrests, the two women returned part of the stolen money.

The case was prosecuted by Investigating Officer Inspector Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin while the both accused were not represented by a lawyer.