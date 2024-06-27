Maid given treatments, says murder accused’s sister

KOTA KINABALU (June 27): A High Court here today heard that there was problem with a maid who was allegedly murdered by her employers and she was also ever been hurt.

Dayang Sitti Noradzlin Yunos, 43, who was testifying before Justice Datuk Dr Lim Hock Leng claimed that his brother Mohammad Ambree Yunos @ Unos, 40, did tell her about that matters and also informed her that the maid was given treatments.

The witness, who was giving her oral evidence under cross examination by counsel Datuk Ram Singh, who represented Mohammad Ambree, further testified that she did not remember exactly the time the treatments were given but it was around three months before an incident happened.

Ram: You said three months before an incident, what was this incident about?

Witness: Mohammad Ambree told me that his wife and their maid allegedly often had arguments regarding babysitting of the kids.

To a question, Dayang Sitti Noradzlin claimed that Mohammad Ambree told her that his wife Etiqah Siti Noorashikeen Mohd Sulong, 33, allegedly did not allow the deceased to be sent to any treatment place but instead bought wools and bandages from a pharmacy and allegedly self treated the deceased.

To another question, the witness testified that the distance from where Mohammad Ambree was staying to her residence is about two kilometres.

Ram: On the night of December 13, 2021, how did Mohammad Ambree go to your place?

Witness: He went to my house by walking from his home.

Ram: So, from your place you went straight to a police station?

Witness: Yes, upon the arrival of Mohammad Ambree, I immediately took the car key and proceeded to a nearest police station.

Ram: So when you saw Mohammad Ambree that night, what was his condition?

Witness: He looked panic that night and asked me to take him to a police station as soon as possible.

Ram: So when you saw him panic and scare, did you ask him anything, on why he looked panic and scare?

Witness: Yes I did ask him why all of sudden wanted to go to a police station and he said that the maid was gone.

Ram: Who drove the car to a police station?

Witness: I drove the car to a police station.

Ram: So on the way to a police station, did you ask Mohammad Ambree why there was a need to lodge a police report?

Witness: Yes, I did ask.

Ram: So, what did you ask Mohammad Ambree?

Witness: What had happened?

Ram: So, what was the communication between you and Mohammad Ambree?

Witness: Mohammad Ambree told me that they just got home from a vacation in Kundasang and upon reaching home, he found that the maid was gone.

Meanwhile, Dayang Sitti Noradzlin was also crossed examined by counsel Dato’ Seri Rakhbir Singh, who represented Etiqah.

Rakhbir: I put it to you that whatever you told this honorable court in cross examination by your brother’s counsel that Mohammad Ambree was treating his maid and was not allowed to take her for medical treatment is all an alleged concocted story by your brother Mohammad Ambree to you?

Witness: I disagree.

Rakhbir: I put it to you that your brother lied to you when he told you on December 13, 2021 that there was an alleged argument between Etiqah and her maid.

Witness: I disagree.

Rakhbir: I put it to you that you are here to give evidence to support your brother Mohammad Ambree even when you have not seen what Mohammad Ambree had allegedly done to the maid.

Witness: I do not understand this question.

Rakhbir: I pray for a video to be played, the one that was shown to the second prosecution witness, forensic pathologist.

Witness: I don’t want to see the video.

Rakhbir: I put it to you Ambree was not giving you the truth when he spoke to you as he wanted to portray himself as an innocent person, agree or you don’t know?

Witness: I only saw a hand pouring water but I did not see Mohammad Ambree in the video.

Rakhbir: I put it to you that it was Etiqah, who took the maid several times for medical treatment at two government clinics, are you aware of this?

Witness: I was told by Mohammad Ambree that he took the maid to the said health clinics.

Rakhbir: I put it to you that it was Etiqah, who went to a pharmacy to get medical treatment for the maid and not Mohammad Ambree, did Mohammad Ambree tell you this?

Witness: I don’t know.

Rakhbir: If you alleged that Mohammad Ambree took the maid to both the clinics, did Mohammad Ambree tell you what medication or what purpose it was? Yes or no?

Witness: I don’t know.

Siti Afiah Daeng Damin, a 28-year-old Malaysian, was allegedly killed by her employers Muhammad Ambree and Etiqah between December 8-11, 2021 at the third floor of a condominium in Penampang.

Mohammad Ambree, a contractor and Etiqah, 33, an engineer, faced an alleged offence under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

If found guilty, the couple is liable to the death sentence or a jail term of up to 40 years and whipping of not less than 12 times, upon conviction.

This case was first brought to court on December 29, 2021.

On April 26, 2022 Etiqah had succeeded in her appeal against a High Court’s verdict which disallowed her be released on a bail and she was released on RM30,000 bail with one local surety by the Court of Appeal here.

Then on October 20, 2022 Mohammad Ambree was granted bail of RM30,000 with RM10,000 with two local sureties by a High Court here.

The trial will resume on August 19-23.