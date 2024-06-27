Man jailed 5 years for carrying kerambit in Kuching car park

KUCHING (June 27): The Sessions Court here today sentenced a 52-year-old man to five years in jail for carrying a kerambit knife in public around 2.45am on June 19.

Judge Iris Awen Jon convicted Hussien Ving Abdullah on his own guilty plea to a charge framed under Section 6(1) of the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Dangerous Weapons Act 1958.

Based on the case facts, police were conducting a crime prevention patrol in Central Park, Jalan Rock when they stopped a car driven by Hussien at the car park.

Police then conducted checks on the car and found a green-coloured weapon kept near the driver’s side door.

Further investigation revealed that he was carrying a dangerous weapon in public, namely a kerambit, without valid permission leading to his arrest.

Deputy public prosecutor Ruvinasini Pandian prosecuted the case while Hussien was unrepresented by legal counsel.