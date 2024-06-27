MMEA detains oil tanker, crew for illegal anchoring off Kuala Baram

MIRI (June 27): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained a local oil tanker and four persons on board yesterday for illegal anchoring in prohibited areas off Kuala Baram.

Miri Maritime Zone director Maritime Capt Mohd Khairol Anuar Saad said the tanker was detained at 5.34pm by a Bintulu Maritime Zone patrol vessel carrying out Op Khas Raja Laut 2 1/2024, Op Khas Naga Timur, and Op Permai 01/2019 in Miri waters.

The vessel was spotted about 55 nautical miles northwest of Kuala Baram and the enforcement personnel found that it was operated by a vessel master and three crew members of Indonesian nationality.

“The case will be investigated under the Prohibited Areas and Prohibited Places Act 1959 (Act 298) for anchoring in restricted areas as well as the Merchant Shipping Ordinance (MSO) 1952 for not having documents and failing to notify the change of captain in writing,” Mohd Khairol said in a statement.

The oil tanker and crew members were later escorted to the Miri Maritime Zone Vessel Detention Centre for further action.

Mohd Khairol added MMEA is committed to enforcing the law in the Malaysian Maritime Zone and will not compromise with any offenders.

Those with information, complaints, of face emergency incidents at sea can contact the Malaysian Emergency Response Services (MERS) 999, Miri Maritime Zone Operations Centre on 085-418204, or Sarawak State Maritime Operations Centre on 082-432544 or 082-432016.