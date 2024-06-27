Organiser sighs over faux pas in launching Olympic attire on mannequins

Friday, June 28
Wong apologised in a statement today to the OCM, KBS and sports fans of the country for any misgivings that arose at the launching ceremony. – Bernama photo

KUALA LUMPUR (June 27): The organiser of the 2024 World Olympic Day celebration at a renowned shopping centre here on Sunday, namely MY Creative Moments, admitted to an awkward launch in the official attire of the national contingent to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

MY Creative Moments managing director Wong Kang Woon apologised in a statement today to the Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM), the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) and sports fans of the country for any misgivings that arose at the launching ceremony.

“We acknowledge our shortcomings and take responsibility for any flaws in the management and organisation of the event as well as (attracting) comments from fans and netizens that affect the overall image of OCM. We wish OCM and the Malaysian contingent the best of luck,” he said.

Following the launch, sports fans on social media expressed displeasure with the laughable design which they claimed to be a little ‘backward and uninspiring’ compared to the previous official attire of the national contingent.

In fact, netizens in mocking comments on social media said the “hilarious” use of static mannequins (and not real models/athletes) to demonstrate the new official attire of collared shirts, t-shirts and jackets at the launch during the 2024 World Olympic Day, was “spastic”.

The Paris Olympic Games will take place from July 26 to Aug 11. – Bernama

