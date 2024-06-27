PANTAS to be implemented in Turuntungon Zone

RANAU: The Sabah Native Land Services Programme (PANTAS) will be carried out in the Turuntungon Zone here, involving eight villages, said Deputy Chief Minister II Datuk Seri Dr Joachim Gunsalam.

Joachim, who is also the Kundasang assemblyman, disclosed this after attending a briefing session at the Kg Pinawantai community hall on June 26.

The villages involved in this programme are Kg Tarawas, Kg Pahu Pinawantai, Kg Pinawantai, Kg Turuntongon, Kg Monggis, Kg Togop Laut, Kg Togop Darat and Kg Daramakon.

The briefing was attended by 800 residents from the eight villages, including the village heads, members of the Village Development and Security Committee (JKKK), villagers and members of the Kundasang Community Development Leaders Unit (UPPM).

According to Joachim, a special PANTAS committee will be formed in each village following the briefing session.

“Each village needs to have a representative together with the head to facilitate the application process at the PPHT office,” he said.

Joachim added the PANTAS programme is the best method to solve the problem of land applications by residents in this area (Turuntungon Zone) because many land applications are overlapping resulting in difficulties for the Land and Survey Department to process their applications.

“For information, the implementation of PANTAS has already been implemented at four zones in Ranau,” said Joachim.

The briefing session was held in collaboration with UPPM Kundasang.