Report by special committee to review competency of state assemblies to enact Islamic laws ready by year-end

KUALA LUMPUR (June 27): The study report by the Special Committee to Review the Competency of the State Legislative Assemblies to Enact Islamic Laws is expected to be completed before the end of the year.

Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan said the report will be presented to the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) and the Council of Rulers upon completion.

Zulkifli said the committee has been actively working and has held 22 meetings so far.

“The committee will prepare a comprehensive report that includes the study results and perspectives on all relevant issues within a period not exceeding one year. Insya-Allah, the report will be ready before the end of the year,” he said during the question and answer session at the Dewan Rakyat today.

He said this in reply to Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin (PN-Pagoh), who inquired about the latest developments concerning the establishment of the Special Committee to Review the Competency of the State Legislative Assemblies to Enact Islamic Laws and the Committee to study issues related to the term “Allah.”

A special committee was established in December last year to study issues involving federal and state jurisdiction, specifically the competency of the state legislative assemblies in drafting Islamic laws and the jurisdiction of the Syariah courts as provided for in the Federal Constitution.

To ensure a comprehensive study, Zulkifli said that engagement sessions were held with various stakeholders, including the Muzakarah Committee of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs, state muftis, the Selangor Islamic Religious Council, the Federal Territories Mufti’s Office, the Negeri Sembilan Mufti Department, the Sarawak Syariah Justice Department as well as legal and constitutional experts.

In addition, the special committee will conduct an engagement session with the Malaysian Syariah Judicial Department (JKSM) and the Chief Syariah Judge, scheduled for July 19.

Regarding the issue on the word “Allah,” Zulkifli noted that the policy proposal on its use by non-Muslims was presented to MKI on Aug 28, 2023, and received approval from the Council of Rulers on Oct 25, 2023.

“At the same time, the Home Ministry (KDN) is also in the process of enacting new legislation regarding this matter in line with the policy set by the Council of Rulers as authorised by the Printing and Publishing Act 1984,” he added. – Bernama