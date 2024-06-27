Sabah contributes nearly 40 pct of nation’s oil – Masidi

KOTA KINABALU (June 27): Sabah contributes nearly 40 percent of the nation’s oil and nearly 20 percent of its gas production.

State Finance Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun said that Sabah also has abundant resources, including significant reserves within existing Production Sharing Contracts (PSC), near fields, and promising deep-water sites.

“These resources underscore our capacity and emphasise our potential to drive future energy innovations and sustainability,” he said at the 11th Sabah Oil, Gas and Energy Conference and Exhibition (SOGCE) at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) today.

He said that through the SMJ Energy, Sabah has strategically secured interests in the Samarang PSC, the SAMUR petrochemical plant, and exploration rights in blocks SB409 and SB403.

“SMJ Energy is now a RM5 billion asset company. Additionally, Sabah Energy Corporation’s (SEC) landmark acquisition of Petronas on shore gas contracts in Sabah has propelled them to the forefront of the domestic gas market. SEC now stands as the country’s largest domestic supplier and transporter of natural gas,” he said.

“We believe in partnerships to foster foreign direct investment, collaborating with Petronas, international oil and gas companies, and local enterprises to promote industrial growth.

“Notable examples include E-Steel’s phase one RM6.09 billon investment in hot briquette iron and flat steel production facilties, SBH Kibing’s substantial RM12.2 billion project for silica sand processing and solar panel manufacturing, and a multi-billion dollar floating LNG project by Petronas near-shore in Sipitang Oil and Gas Industrial Park (SOGIP), where the Sabah will be a shareholder. These projects collectively demonstrate our efforts to drive economic growth and prosperity,” he said.

Masidi also said that the State is committed to supporting the local economy through local contract awards.

“To further boost local participation, Sabah has launched the Sabah Local Content Council, which aims to enhance the involvement of local businesses in the oil and gas services and equipment (OGSE) sector,” he said.

He added that building on this momentum, Sabah and Petronas have jointly set a target for 2024 to award 30 percent of all OGSE spending within Sabah to qualified Sabahan companies.

Additionally, with the support of Petronas and all Production Sharing Contractors (PACs), the State aims to achieve an 80 percent Sabahan employment rate within the OGSE industry for this year, he said.

“These developments bode well for our State’s economic growth, aligning with the State Government’s aspirations under its Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya initiatives.”