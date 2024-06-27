Sabah FC eyes away win in first leg of FA Cup quarter finals

KOTA KINABALU (June 27): It will be tough. Still, Datuk Ong Kim Swee feels that Sabah FC can beat Terengganu FC (TFC) in the FA Cup first-leg quarter-finals at Stadium Sultan Mizan Zainal Abidin (SSMZA) in Gong Badak, Terengganu tomorrow.

The Sabah head coach said although the ultimate victors would only be decided after the second-leg match, it is important to record a positive result before the return match at Stadium Likas here on July 6.

“Whatever it is, we need to return with a positive result and high spirits from the first leg.

“The outcome (second leg) here will determine who advances into the next round but we need a cushion in terms of goals,” he told Bernama after last night’s training session at the Sabah Football Association field here.

He said Sabah’s preparations were proceeding smoothly.

He said Sabah would not take TFC lightly as they have been doing well and have home-ground advantage.

“Terengganu have been strengthened by several new players, including Safawi Rashid, Akhyar Rashid and Akram Mahinan. They are experienced players and we should be cautious,” he added.

He said Sabah have not yet finalised the team for the match due to injuries to several key players.

“Players like Telmo Castanheira and Gabriel Peres are carrying injuries. We will monitor their condition until tomorrow (today),” he said.

Sabah FC qualified for the quarter-finals after beating semi-pro A1 League club Kuala Lumpur Rovers 7-0 in the first round on June 15 while the Turtles made it to the last eight by ousting Perak FC 2-1 on June 14. — Bernama