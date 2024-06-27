Sarawak on ‘right track’ to produce eight Olympians by 2030, says Rentap

KUCHING (June 27): Sarawak is well on its way to producing eight Olympians by 2030, said Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu.

The Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Deputy Minister said this after receiving news that Sarawakian golf pro Ashley Lau Jen Wen had qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The International Golf Federation announced on Tuesday that Ashley qualified after being ranked 50th in the Olympic Golf Ranking (OGR) for the Women’s category.

“She has been playing well in Australia and in the US and I think it is a good thing and we have at least two Olympians in the national squad,” he said, referring to Sarawakian diver Bertrand Rhodict Lises, 19, who in July last year became the first Malaysian to qualify for the Paris Olympics.

“Which means our target to create eight Olympians by 2030 is on the right track. We have got five already and we got to find three more for the next Olympics.”

Rentap said the achievements of Sarawakian athletes have proven that “we Anak Sarawak boleh juga” (can do it).

“We must work very hard and our athletes need to be given the support and one day they can become Olympians.

“Competitions like Sukma (Malaysia Games) are the starting point for our young athletes. If they can win gold, they can win the attention of national associations and they will be training at Bukit Jalil,” he said.

The deputy minister also noted that sports development programmes in Sarawak are working well and many Sarawakians are now in the national backup or elite squads including the Podium programme.