Shell awards deepwater asset operations to two Sabah firms

KOTA KINABALU (June 27): Sabah Shell Petroleum Company Ltd (SSPC) has awarded two separate contracts to two companies based in the state.

The contract signing ceremony took place today during the opening ceremony of the Sabah Oil, Gas & Energy Conference and Exhibition (SOGCE) here.

Sabah Finance Minister and chairman of state-owned SMJ Energy Sdn Bhd Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun witnessed the ceremony together with Shell Malaysia country chair and Upstream Malaysia senior vice president Siti Sulaiman.

Sabah Shell Petroleum Company Ltd (SSPC) signed a contract with company A (redacted for third party review) and Sazma Aviation.

The latter is for the provision of offshore helicopter services to safely transport personnel to and from offshore locations.

Sazma Aviation CEO Rodney Pinus signed on behalf of the company, while its chairman Datuk Hassan A Gani Pg Amir was the witness.

Both contracts were signed by SSPC general manager Wong Kim Mun.