Sibu Municipal Council records 323 dog-bite cases last month

SIBU (June 27): The Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) has recorded 323 dog-bite cases within its jurisdiction last month.

In view of this, SMC chairman Clarence Ting has urged dog owners to secure and confine their pets within their house’s compound and not let them roam freely in the streets.

“If the dogs are allowed to roam freely, they could get infected (with rabies) and become a hazard to the public,” he said during the full council meeting yesterday.

He estimated there were about 25,000 pet dogs and strays here, with SMC having only five dedicated dog catchers who can round up about 1,000 canines per year.

Touching on roller-shutters installed along five-foot-ways, Ting said the council has taken action against offenders.

“We dismantled one last month in Lanang and another one in March in Bukit Assek. We had a meeting with Sibu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCCI) recently, asking them to work with us.

“While the five-footway belongs to the shop, they must keep it clear (from obstruction) so the public can access the area.”

He said he had also called on SCCCI to inform its members to keep their respective five-footways clean.

“I saw that a five-footway near a hotel at Dataran Tun Tuanku Bujang Phase 2 here is dirty and covered in bird droppings and grease. Such image does not augur well for visitors to Sibu.”

Among those present at the meeting was SMC deputy chairman Mohammed Abdullah Izkandar Roseley.