S’wak Transport Minister discusses key projects to address Miri traffic congestion, safety with Works Minister

MIRI (June 27): State Transport Minister Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin paid a working visit to federal Works Minister Datuk Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi on Tuesday to discuss the development of several key projects aimed at addressing traffic congestion and road safety issues in Miri.

Among the issues raised during the discussion were the proposed construction of a T-junction with smart traffic light systems along Miri Bypass Road / Pan Borneo Highway and the construction of a bus terminal for Kapit.

“The proposal received strong support and agreement from the Minister of Works who is committed to disbursing the necessary funds once available,” said Lee in a statement today.

The new junction, he added, was designed to reduce road congestion and traffic delay due to the existing U-turns.

During the visit, Lee also highlighted the importance of including the proposed flyover construction at Kuala Baram / Sungai Tujoh junction in the Trans Borneo upgrading project.

“This addition is essential for enhancing road safety, especially as the area is already facing heavy traffic to and from Brunei,” he said.

“It is expected to see heavy vehicle traffic increase from the industry sector following the completion of the dredging project in about two to three years’ time to deepen the Kuala Baram access channel at Miri Port.

“It was agreed that this proposed flyover project be included in the 13th Malaysia Plan,” Lee disclosed.

Another project in Miri, he said, would involve the upgrading of Pujut 3 Road (GK roundabout) from four lanes to six lanes, including a new traffic light junction.

“The Works Minister said that the preliminary work allocation has been approved and the Public Works Department (JKR) Sarawak is currently appointing a consultant,” he revealed.

Lee added that Nanta was also briefed on the approved state’s 12th Malaysia Plan (RMK-12) bus terminal project in his constituency Kapit, whereby the Works Minister proposed a new site for approval.

Also accompanying Lee during the visit were his permanent secretary Datu Hee Sieng and the ministry’s engineers.