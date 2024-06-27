Xiamen Airlines resumes Fuzhou-KK route

KOTA KINABALU (June 27): Xiamen Airlines resumed its Fuzhou to Kota Kinabalu route today.

One hundred and seventy-four passengers arrived here on the reinstated flight, demonstrating the strong demand for this route.

Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Christina Liew said this significant development will see three weekly flights, operating every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday.

According to her, the return of this route marks a pivotal moment for both tourism and business connectivity between Fuzhou and Kota Kinabalu, enhancing travel convenience and promoting greater cultural and economic exchanges between the two regions.

“Sabah Tourism Board (STB) and Xiamen Air have been working together on the revival of the Fuzhou-Kota Kinabalu route. This air route is vital in strengthening our tourism sector, providing an accessible gateway for Chinese tourists to explore the natural beauty and rich culture of Sabah. We anticipate a positive impact on local businesses and the economy,” Liew said.

With the additional route, Sabah now receives 55 weekly flights from eight cities in China, namely Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Beijing, Hong Kong, Wuhan and Fuzhou, she added.

Also present to welcome the passengers were Dr Huang Shifang, Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Kota Kinabalu and STB CEO Julinus Jeffery Jimit.

With the resumption of Kota Kinabalu-Fuzhou route, Xiamen Airlines will increase the number of flights between China and Malaysia to 38 per week, which will bring more convenience to the exchanges of economy, trade, tourism and culture between the two countries.

The year 2024 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of China-Malaysia diplomatic relations and the 40th anniversary of the founding of Xiamen Airlines.