56 kids at Miri Hospital receive knitted stuffed toys

MIRI (June 28): Fifty-six children at Miri Hospital’s paediatric ward received ‘lucky duck Amigurumi’ toys during a programme at the hospital last Tuesday.

The programme was organised by the hospital’s Board of Visitors member Bryant Chin, in collaboration with toymaker Lim Chea San and her husband Nasi Beik, who sponsored the special gifts.

The toys were personally distributed by the couple to the children at the ward.

The atmosphere at the ward turned cheerful after patients received the duck toys, which were specially knitted by Lim.

According to Lim, ‘Amigurumi’ is a Japanese word that means crocheted or knitted stuffed toys.

“As for the ducks, they are ‘lucky ducks’ as I hope the children will get better soon,” she said.

Also present during the programme were Matron Rosalind Deng, nurse Stephanie and National Sports Council Management Board member Alan Ling.

Ling, who accompanied the couple in distributing the toys, hoped more non-governmental organisations and individuals could make the time to visit and contribute to patients at Miri Hospital.

“No matter how big or small the contribution, it will definitely create a caring and loving environment for patients.

“I would also like to say a thousand thanks to Lim Chea San and her husband for their concern and good intentions.

“Their actions mean a lot to children who are unwell and receiving treatment at the hospital,” said Ling.