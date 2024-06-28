Acute gastroenteritis cases increase in Penampang, Labuan

KOTA KINABALU (June 28): The public is advised to remain vigilant due to a slight increase of acute gastroenteritis (AGE) cases in Penampang and Labuan.

State Health Department (JKNS) director Datuk Dr Asits Sanna said the Penampang District Health Office (PKK) had conducted a survey on June 24 and found that the number of AGE cases had slightly exceeded the set action line.

Referring to a viral social media post recently, he said PKK Penampang then issued an internal letter to heighten steps to control the disease.

“The reported spread of AGE cases are of sporadic nature. No outbreak had been detected.

“A follow-up surveillance on June 25 found that the number of AGE cases is below the alert line,” he said in a statement today.

Dr Asits advised the public to practice prevention actions:

Always take care of one’s cleanliness and wash hands often.

Use safe and clean water as well as drink boiled water.

If using a water filter, make sure it is periodically maintained.

Cook food using the correct method and cook them to perfection.

Seek treatment immediately if one exhibits any symptoms such as diarrhoea.

“JKNS, in cooperation with PKK Penampang, will continue to monitor the situation through AGE surveillance at all health facilities in Penampang.

“The department will also inform on the latest developments from time to time,” said Dr Asits.

AGE is a condition where an individual experiences watery stool for more than three times in a 24-hour period with or without other symptoms such as vomiting, fever or stomachache

Additionally, a bad case of diarrhoea can cause body dehydration.

AGE can be caused by virus, bacterial or parasitic infections.

The Labuan Health Department has reported a significant increase in cases of AGE, with 96 cases this year compared to 37 cases during the same period in 2023, representing a 159.5 per cent rise.

Its director, Dr Francis Paul, said despite the sharp increase, no clusters of AGE or food poisoning outbreaks have been detected up to 25th Epidemiological week.

He said AGE is characterised by sudden onset of diarrhea and/or vomiting, usually defined as experiencing three or more episodes of diarrhea or vomiting.

“The condition is commonly caused by consuming contaminated water.

“Weekly monitoring conducted by the Drinking Water Quality Control Unit (KMAM) of the Labuan Health Department has found no violations in drinking water quality standards for Labuan,” he said today.

He said the department is actively monitoring AGE and related illnesses reported by all healthcare facilities.