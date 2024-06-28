China confident in Malaysia’s education system

KUALA LUMPUR (June 28): About 17 Institutions of Higher Learning across China are offering courses in Malay language, demonstrating the country’s confidence in Malaysia’s education system.

According to Malaysian Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China, Datuk Norman Muhamad, this achievement would have not been easy without the effors of Beijing Foreign Studies University (BFSU), which has been the pioneer of Malay Language Studies in China since 1961.

“Recognising BFSU’s long-standing contribution towards the Malay Language studies, I am here today, to express the Malaysian government’s gratitude to the institution,” he said, adding that Malaysia is also thankful to China for choosing Malaysia as the country of destination for higher education.

Norman said this in his speech at BFSU’s convocation on Friday. Also present at the event were Deputy Chief of Mission in Beijing, Norfarina Mohd Azmee, and Director of Education Malaysia-Beijing, Muhammad Sallehuddin Mohd Dilif.

Norman also encouraged student exchange programmes to be intensified through educational tourism, saying this would promote a deeper appreciation of language and cultural aspects.

“The world is currently facing various global challenges and issues, hence the principle of ‘Excellence with a Soul’ is crucial in building national and regional resilience, as well as forming sustainable policies.

“Students should not rely solely on academic excellence but should also balance it with character development and spirit in community activities, and share their expertise to make the world a better place, in line with the concept of ‘Community of the Shared Future’ proposed by President Xi Jinping,” he noted.

A total of 3,000 graduates successfully completed their studies, including 35 Malaysian students and 22 Chinese students who graduated from the Malay Studies programme at BFSU.

The establishment of the Malaysia-China Malay Studies Chair at BFSU began in 2007, and the Malaysian Government recognised the university as the Centre for the Promotion of Malay Language in the People’s Republic of China in 2014.

