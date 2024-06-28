Downstreaming of seaweed pivotal to Sabah’s industrial development – Phoong

KOTA KINABALU (June 28): Industrial Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Datuk Phoong Jin Zhe highlighted the critical role of downstreaming in Sabah’s industrial development and increasing Sabah’s export capabilities.

He said this during his visit to a former seaweed manufacturing facility in Kunak.

The factory, known as Lucky Frontier Sdn Bhd, ceased operations in 2014 following the Lahad Datu intrusion but is now looking for a comeback.

During the visit led by the factory owners Edwin Kiung and David Kiung, Phoong explored the factory’s production capabilities, which can handle up to 10 tons of seaweed daily, processing it into refined and semi-refined carrageenan.

Carrageenan is a valuable product used in dairy products, cosmetics and the medical field.

“After several trade missions abroad, it’s clear that there’s a global demand for carrageenan powder. Revitalizing this factory will allow us to meet that demand right from Sabah,” said Phoong.

Currently, local seaweed feedstock is exported out in raw material form.

Phoong emphasized the strategic importance of regaining control over this process.

“It’s high time we take back control of our feedstock and manage the downstream production locally. This will not only retain value within our state but also strengthen our economic independence.”

In line with Sabah’s Blue Economy initiative championed by the Chief Minister, this effort aligns perfectly with the broader goal of sustainable and inclusive economic growth for the state.

The minister proposed a prioritization strategy to develop the seaweed sector.

“I am giving priority to develop the downstreaming of the seaweed sector and would like to engage with local companies in the seaweed industry’s development. We have the potential right here in Kunak and Semporna, which has an abundant supply of upstream seaweed that we have yet to fully tap into. It’s imperative that we kickstart our seaweed industry and explore all possible avenues to develop this sector,” he remarked.

Phoong also highlighted the superior quality of Sabah seaweed, which is known for its high gel strength, enhancing its marketability on the international stage.

This initiative marks a significant step toward enhancing Sabah’s position as a leader in the global seaweed market, focusing on sustainable industry practices and economic development.