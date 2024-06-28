Drainage upgrading in front of SJKC Uk Daik expected completed by November, says rep

SIBU (June 28): The drainage system upgrading works in front of SJKC Uk Daik at Lorong Mengris here has commenced and is expected to be completed by this November, said Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng.

According to him, the project undertaken by Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) costs RM282,896 and will include the construction of a covered drain measuring 160m long and 1.2m wide.

“The traffic volume in this area is very high during peak hours and poses danger to school children, parents, and road users commuting the road,” he told reporters when met at the project site here yesterday.

“I would like to convey my gratitude to SMC for approving the project for the benefit of the schools and pupils,” he said.

He called for cooperation from all parties to ensure smooth traffic flow at the project site during the construction period.

Chieng also pledged to allocate funds under his Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) project for the installation of awnings for SJKC Uk Daik.

Meanwhile, SJKC Uk Daik headmistress Wong Kiu Sieng said the school has 306 pupils and most are from low-income households.

“Most of the pupils walk to school and this can pose danger to the children as the road in front of the school is narrow and becomes congested during peak hours,” she said.