Ensure environmental stewardship, sustainability, Abd Karim tells youths

SANTUBONG (June 28): Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah has urged Sarawakian youths to ensure the stewardship of the environment and uphold sustainability.

The Sarawak Tourism, Creative Industry, and Performing Arts minister stressed the pivotal role of youths in shaping a sustainable future.

“We organised a conference with the participants to discuss Sarawak’s initiatives here, emphasising the crucial importance of today’s youth in shaping tomorrow’s future. This is where evolution and progress intersect.

“The imperative for today’s youth is to ensure the stewardship of the environment and uphold sustainability,” he said.

He was speaking during the closing of the Rainforest Youth Summit (RAYS) in conjunction with the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) 2024 at the Sarawak Cultural Village (SCV) here today.

Abdul Karim said the summit brought together approximately 1000 youth leaders from Asean countries.

He also underscored the RWMF 2024 organisers’ dedication to ongoing improvements by banning the use of single-use water bottles and promoting the use of water dispensers.

“Our goal is to educate the public about environmental importance, preservation, and conservation,” he stressed.

Furthermore, upon entering SCV, guests underwent screening for disposable plastic bottles which are prohibited inside the premises.

Instead, multiple stations with water dispensers have been provided in the premises for visitors.

Therefore, it is encouraged for both visitors and officials involved with the festival to bring reusable water containers when attending the RWMF 2024, he said.

Additionally, Abdul Karim also called on young leaders from Sarawak and across Southeast Asia to embrace environmental sustainability.

He believes that participants of RAYS, who are also university students, could emerge as future leaders in their respective countries and anticipates they will promote sustainable practices upon returning.

“When they eventually lead their own countries, they will advocate for initiatives like this,” he said.

He emphasised that Sarawak is setting a precedent with its green policies at festivals like RWMF.

“We implement these initiatives at festivals because educating the public requires more than just telling them.

“Festivals, like this music festival, provide a platform for effective education,” he said.

On another note, Abdul Karim said that ticket sales for RWMF 2024 have exceeded last year’s.

“In fact, he pointed out, tickets for today and tomorrow have completely been sold out.

Also present were Telang Usan assemblyman Dato Dennis Ngau, who is also Sarawak Tourism Board chairman, and other distinguished guests.