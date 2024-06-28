Fire destroys double-storey house in Kota Sentosa

KUCHING (June 28): A double-storey house at Jalan Chong Foh Hing in Kota Sentosa here was destroyed in a fire which started at 8.20am today.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the occupants, three adult men, managed to escape safely.

At the scene were firefighters from the Batu Lintang and Tabuan Jaya fire stations who managed to bring the fire under control.

According to Bomba, the walls of the house’s upper unit were constructed from wood while the ground floor was made out of concrete.

“The house, measuring about 334 square metres, was almost 100 per cent destroyed,” it said.

After ensuring the fire would not reignite, Bomba wrapped up the operation at 10.34am.