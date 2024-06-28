Help statutory bodies with certain funding, S’wak PKR chief tells state govt

MIRI (June 28): Statutory bodies in Sarawak should be given certain funding by the state government to help them achieve the goals of their establishment, Sarawak PKR chairman Roland Engan has suggested.

He said the suggestion should be given consideration following the Sarawak government’s decision to stop channelling funding to the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) and the Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) starting 2027.

In saying PKR Sarawak very much welcomes the state government’s plan to stop the funding, he described the move as a positive step to ensure that the two statutory bodies can be independent and ultimately help ease the government’s financial burden, while the savings can be used for construction of infrastructure for the comfort of the people.

“SEDC and BDA should have started taking internal reform measures to prepare themselves, not only to become independent, but even to become a statutory body that can generate high income for Sarawak in the future.

“In relation to that, should the injection of funding for SEDC and BDA be stopped, statutory bodies and other trust bodies must be given certain funding by the government to achieve the purpose of their establishment,” he said in a statement.

“Specifically, I still remember the Forest Concession Area Fund Board (LKWKKH), which has not yet achieved the purpose of its establishment as reported by the National Audit Department a few years ago.

“The same goes to Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC) and other statutory bodies that should have been independent for so long,” said Roland.

He added that PKR Sarawak, which advocates transparency and good governance, is ready to give input and commitment to ensure that the ‘financial leakage’ is stopped immediately.

In addition, he said authorities such as the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) also need to be more strict in Sarawak in investigating all complaints, if any, against financial leakages that may harm the Sarawak region and its people.