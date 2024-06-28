Huazong chief’s profile and photo used to create bogus FB page

KOTA KINABALU (June 28): The President of the Federation of Chinese Associations Malaysia (Huazong), Tan Sri T.C Goh today solemnly declared that he has never discussed about the stock market or stock trading on any social media platform or Facebook, especially promoting so-called “must-buy stocks.”

He was responding to the appearance of a fake Facebook account believed to have been set up using his photos and profile, and titled “Goh Tian Chuan: Sharing Resources to Create Business Opportunities,” which publicly promotes stock purchases.

Expressing deep concern, he warned the responsible parties to immediately stop such acts, and reserved the right to take necessary legal actions against them.

He also called on relevant law enforcement agencies to take action to curb such undesirable practices and criminal activities.

In a statement, Goh urged the public and stock enthusiasts not to be deceived by the bogus FB page, and to promptly report this issue to Facebook’s management.

Goh, who is also the President of the Federation of Chinese Associations of Sabah (FCAS), emphasised that he is not active on Facebook and has never posted anything about the economy, stock market, or stocks.

In a Facebook post posted a few days ago under the account name “Jostin-2,” it features a full-body photo of Goh, with the theme “Goh Tian Chuan: Sharing Resources to Create Business Opportunities”. The subtitle was “Three Must-Buy Stocks for 2024,” besides the small title “Tan Sri Goh Tian Chuan’s Column, Turnaround Stocks for Q3 2024.”

Additionally, the said Facebook post also features a brief profile of Goh, among others stating that Goh, born into a poor family, studied at the Royal Malaysia Police College through his own efforts and became a trainee police inspector after graduation, and later rose to the rank of assistant superintendent. It added that despite holding a high position, Goh’s desire to provide a good life for his family led him to venture into the business world.

“What conditions are necessary for entrepreneurship? Listen to Tan Sri Goh Tian Chuan’s personal experiences on how he succeeded in the business world.” It added.

Goh expressed regret that the perpetrators had maliciously used a small segment of his past struggle, injected false and illegal content, to achieve their selfish agenda.

He reiterated that he would never engage in such dubious acts and has not publicly made any recommendations on any form of investment, especially stock investment.

“As for the newspaper column, in the past two years, I have only periodically written columns for the ‘Business Talk’ section of the Nanyang Siang Pau by invitation. This is a public column that everyone can see,” he said.

He continued that he does not know who “Jostin-2” is, or which organization they belonged to, and has never been contacted by them. He was especially concerned that, the fabricated content could confuse or cause unnecessary inconvenience or even loss to those who are not aware or clear about the real situation.

He thus hopes the public will be cautious and not be deceived into becoming victims.

Strongly believing that this is just another illegal act using fake Facebook accounts to commit fraud, he urged the relevant government authorities to pay urgent attention and take necessary actions to curb it.