IAB Sarawak holds ‘Sekolah Ceria, Murid Bahagia’ programme at SK Pasir Pandak

KUCHING (June 28): Twenty-six participants from Institut Aminuddin Baki (IAB) recently organised the ‘Sekolah Ceria, Murid Bahagia’ programme at SK Pasir Pandak here.

The course participants, who are future headmasters and school principals in the state, are from the SRSW4 Group, Intake Year 2024 of the National Professional Qualification for Executive Leadership (NPQEL) from IAB Sarawak branch.

The programme was supported by SK Pasir Pandak’s Parent-Teacher Association, the Petra Jaya health clinic, Yayasan Sarawak, Kuching Love Book Association and the State Mosque Welfare Trust Board (LAKMNS).

Among the activities conducted were fitness activities, health poster colouring contest for preschool and Primary 1-3 students, a health quiz for Primary 4-6 students, health talks by medical officers and free health screenings.

Meanwhile, the Kuching Love Book Association brought a mobile library and donated 400 books to the school.

LAKMNS also contributed financial allocations for the purchase of Qurans and prayer mats for the school surau.

The IAB participants also carried out a ‘gotong-royong’ activity to clean the school surau and library.