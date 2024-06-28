Kitaro’s unique musical style inspired by nature

SANTUBONG (June 28): Grammy and Golden Globe Award-winning artist Masanori Takahashi, popularly known as Kitaro, says his unique musical style is heavily inspired by nature.

Renowned as a pioneer of the New Age music genre, the extraordinary Japanese musician, composer, and multi-instrumentalist reflected on how his upbringing in mountainous areas continually immersed him in natural sounds.

“Living with nature, we hear the birds singing, the wind blowing, and other symphonies of nature.

“That is what comes through in my music,” he said.

He was speaking during the ‘Best of Kitaro Natural Inspirations’ media conference at the Sarawak Cultural Village here today, in conjunction with the Rainforest World Music Festival (RWMF) 2024.

The talk drew a big crowd and fans alike, trying to catch a glimpse of Kitaro with their own eyes.

Meanwhile, Kitaro said his deep connection to nature is a cornerstone of his work, consistently informing and inspiring his compositions.

Despite his affinity for incorporating natural elements, Kitaro acknowledged that not every attempt is successful.

“But sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t work.

“When I try to understand why it doesn’t work, I feel that it’s because of too much human commercial influence,” he said.

This insight underscores his commitment to preserving the purity and authenticity of nature’s sounds in his music, resisting the pressures of commercialism.

Kitaro will perform at the RWMF 2024 tonight.