Kuala Penyu golf course gets govt nod

KOTA KINABALU (June 28): The proposal to develop the first golf course in Kuala Penyu has received the support of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Environment.

“We have just received government approval for the 107-acre golf course site in Bukit Nuri near Menumbok and it will be built within five years.

“Our initial target now is to first build a club house and a golf driving range,” said Kuala Penyu Golf and Country Club (KPGCC) president Tan Sri Wences Angang.

So far, two local investors have expressed interest in developing the 18-hole golf course.

According to Wences, the golf course is ideally located on the coast facing Labuan Island. It will be built next to the five-star hotel Club Med which is currently under construction.

It is expected to change the landscape of Kuala Penyu.

Meanwhile, the Kuala Penyu domestic golf tournament will be held on September 26.

Wences said this tournament targets more than 100 local golfers.

“We are more focused on annual activities where more than 60 players have already registered as members at KPGCC starting early this year,” he said after chairing the club’s meeting here yesterday.

According to the former Deputy Chief Minister, Nexus Golf Resort Karambunai and Dalit Bay Golf & Country Club are two proposed golf courses for the tournament.

Wences said KPGCC will offer various attractive prizes including for hole-in-one shots.

He said the proceeds of the event can help increase the club’s coffers.