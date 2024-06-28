Kuching man charged with molesting friend’s daughter

KUCHING (June 28): A 43-year-old man has been charged with outraging the modesty of his friend’s 20-year-old daughter at a house in Kampung Tabuan Lot, Jalan Setia Raja here.

The man who pleaded guilty to the charge under Section 354 of the Penal Code before Judge Zubaidah Sharkawi on Tuesday, was fined RM3,000 and could face up to six months in jail if he defaults.

According to the case facts, the accused, who was a friend of the victim’s father, committed the offence at around 4.30pm in a house at Kampung Tabuan Lot here on June 25.

The victim was said to be asleep in her room when she felt the accused touching her right thigh.

The victim woke up to find the accused standing in front of her, to which the latter claimed that he came to sell her a handphone.

This awoke the victim’s younger sibling who was also in the same room and witnessed the accused leaving.

Fearing for her safety, the victim lodged a police report that led to the man’s arrest at 5.10pm on the same day of the incident.

The police had also conducted a drug test and showed that the accused was positive for methamphetamine and amphetamine.

Inspector Nur Shafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted while the accused was not represented by a counsel.