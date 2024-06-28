Lodge Group of Schools proud of 7 current, former students representing S’wak in Sukma

KUCHING (June 28): Lodge Group of Schools is proud and honoured that seven of its current and former students will represent Sarawak in the 21st Malaysia Games (Sukma) from Aug 17-24.

Former student but still training under the Lodge Centre of Excellence for Athletics-SSC Emma Hill Yu, who studied at Lodge Secondary School from 2008-2022, will represent Sarawak in athletics, where she will compete in the Women’s 100m hurdles and 4x100m Women’s relay.

Another former Lodge Secondary School student, Afif Darwish (who studied there from 2021-2023), is in the state cycling team where he will be competing in the Men’s Individual Time Trial race.

The Lodge National Secondary School has three students – Ryan Colby Kueh Poh Yuan, Shanise Jauwa Joseline Adong and Emily Wong – in the state swimming squad, while Joshua Lim is a member of the Sarawak Men’s golf team.

Another student out to prove his prowess in the games is Texas Jeremy Lo, a Year 11 student from Lodge International School, who will compete in the Men’s Muaythai Under-57kg category.

According to Lodge Group of Schools director Su Hiong Ai, they will continue supporting the students in both their academic and sports pursuits.

“Continuous plans such as collaboration with the Sarawak Sports Corporation are in place for future success in sports and games,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lodge School Association Committee chairman Daniel Ling said they were proud of these students’ achievements in their chosen sports while they complete their studies.

“I hope they will do well in Sukma XXI and bring glory and honour to Lodge Group of Schools and Sarawak,” he said.

Deputy principal of co-curricular activities Willie Liew thanked the parents involved for sacrificing their time and money to support the development of their children in sports.

“To be selected for the Sarawak Sukma team is definitely no easy task, as it involves good performance by athletes aged 21 and below. They are also up against older athletes, some of whom are already in national squads,” said Liew, who is also assistant head coach of the Sukma XXI athletics team.