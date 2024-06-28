Malaysia, US, Australia hold Keris Strike joint-military exercise in Sabah

KOTA BELUD (June 28): Military units from the Malaysian, United States (US) and Australian armed forces are taking part in the Keris Strike Exercise Series 29/2024 here from today till July 12.

The units include the 5th Infantry Division (Division 5) of the Malaysian Army based in Sabah; the 25th Infantry Division, US Army Pacific Command (25ID-USARPAC) based in Hawaii; and Rifle Company, Butterworth (RCB), Australian Army based in Butterworth, Penang.

Division 5 commander, Maj Gen Datuk Malek Razak Sulaiman said 3,670 armed forces personnel were involved in the exercise, 2,850 from Malaysia, 690 from the US, and 130 from Australia.

He said that this year’s exercise involved troops from Australia even though Keris Strike started off as a bilateral annual exercise between Malaysia and the US, with two-way defence cooperation elements between the Malaysian Armed Forces and the US Army.

“The exercise will involve areas around Kota Belud, Sangkir, Simpang Langkon, Matunggong, and Kudat. I urge the public not to panic, this is a usual exercise where we use blank ammunition and it’s only training involving international ties between three countries,” he told Bernama here today.

Malek Razak said Keris Strike was being held in Sabah this year to give the Malaysian Army units in East Malaysia, especially Division 5, to exchange experiences and expertise with the armed forces of the other tow countries to boost their skills and knowledge.

“Previously, the opportunity was given to units in the peninsula so this is our chance here in East Malaysia to test our readiness through this platform to ensure we are prepared to face various threats,” he said, adding that the exercise also showcased the close ties between the armed forces of all three countries, which stretch back through history, with Australia having stood with Malaysia since World War II and the Malayan Emergency.

“The ties go a long way back and joint exercises have continued since then, this is unsurprising. Only this time, we’re holding it in Sabah and also testing Division 5 to strengthen this cooperation,” he said.

Meanwhile 25ID-USARPAC Deputy Commanding General Operations, Brig Gen Kevin Williams said the most important aspect of Keris Strike was to train and foster great relationships between the three armies, while creating a strong platform for the countries to work together.

“We hope to work on the training and readiness together, definitely (it’s) historic but most importantly the inter-operability of us working together because this will allow us to learn, train and grow together. This partnership is a shining example across the Pacific how to do it right and so we are very happy to be here.

“I was here in 2015 as a battalion commander for the 25th (25ID-USARPAC) so you can see building on that partnership and that history is important. I really want all the troops to enjoy it and I love it because we can learn from each other, so strike hard,” he said.

Williams added Keris Strike was a shining example of the strong relationship between Malaysia and the US, both militarily and diplomatically.

Australian High Commission in Malaysia Defence Attache Col Corey Shillabeer shared that the military relationship between Malaysia and Australia was very deep, and Keris Strike was important to deepen the long standing relationship while learning from each other.

“We are always more when we work together, we also have a lot to learn from our Malaysian friends. Sabah is a unique and difficult terrain to exercise in, and we learn more from working together,” he said.

Shillabeer also thanked Malaysia and the US for inviting them to join Keris Strike for the first time, and believed the exercise will benefit the three country involved especially in strengthening partnerships between the three armies. – Bernama