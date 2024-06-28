Mechanic fined for encroaching into national park

KUCHING (June 28): The Sessions Court here today fined a mechanic RM5,000 in default six months jail after he pled guilty to encroaching into the Dered Krian National Park in Bau without permission from the National Park and Nature Reserves Controller.

The accused, Kitcarson Kitson, 28, from Kampung Taee made the plea in front of Judge Iris Awen Jon after the charge framed under Section 26(a) of the National Parks and Nature Reserves Ordinance 1998, which is punishable under Section 32(a) of the same Section.

The offence was committed by the accused at around 3.30pm on Nov 29, 2021.

According to the facts of the case, a team from the Sarawak Forestry Corporation were conducting a routine patrol in the area where they stumbled upon and detained the accused, who was riding a motorcycle and acting suspicious.

Checks later revealed the accused failed to produce any documents or permission to be in the area, and it was also made to understand the accused had entered the area to mine for gold.

Prosecuting Officer Leonard Baring and Deputy Public Prosecutor Roland Felix Hardin prosecuted in the case.

The accused, who was not represented by counsel, was said to have paid the fine.