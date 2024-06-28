Miri club looking forward to great showing at Brunei swim meet

KUCHING (June 28): Top Speed Aquatic Swimming Club is looking forward to another great showing at the 31st Brunei National Age Group Swimming Championship at the Hassanah Bolkiah National Swimming Pool Complex in Bandar Seri Begawan this weekend.

The Miri-based club, which was formed in 2019, will be sending 43 swimmers – its biggest team ever – to an international competition outside Sarawak.

“We used to send 20 to 30 swimmers to Brunei and West Malaysia, but this time around we are fielding the biggest number of swimmers. Fifteen of them are new.

“The meet will be a perfect platform for the new swimmers and they will be competing against their counterparts from Brunei, Sabah, Labuan and Sarawak,” club advisor and head coach David Chung told The Borneo Post.

About 300 swimmers representing 14 teams will vie for top honours in the two-day meet.

“We are aiming to better, or at least maintain, our performance in the previous edition where we captured 45 gold, 27 silver and 25 bronze medals to finish second overall.

“We lost to Bruneian club Mabohai Swimming Club by only two gold medals last year. This is also the third time we are joining the Brunei meet and we are ready for the challenged,” Chung added.