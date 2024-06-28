MoH to start repairs on Long Lama health clinic slope in Aug, says minister

MIRI (June 28): The Health Ministry (MoH) is aiming to start repair works on the slope of the Long Lama Health Clinic in August this year as the Public Works Department is now in the final stages of appointing a contractor.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefli Ahmad said this in his written parliamentary reply to Baram MP Dato Anyi Ngau when asked on the status of the repairs for the slope, Long San Baram health clinic and actions to upgrade dilapidated health clinics in Baram.

“The Sarawak Procurement Board Selection Committee (LPS) is expected to announce its decision soon, and the project is expected to start in Aug this year and will take an estimated 12 months to complete,” he said.

He added that as a temporary measure, the ministry is undertaking modification of a High Cube Container that will be used as a building in addition to the interim clinic currently operating at the Long Lama Community Hall.

The container will house the Family Health Unit when it is ready and the project, which started on June 6 this year, is expected to be fully completed by Nov 21.

Operations at the Long Lama health clinic was closed and shifted to the community hall in July 2020 due to worsening landslips near its entrance, posing a hazard to staff and the public.

The clinic caters for nearly 100 patients daily and has 39 staff including doctors, nurses, assistant medical officers, pharmacists, rehabilitation therapists, dietitians, clinic assistants and laboratory technicians.

On the Long San health clinic staff quarters project, Dr Dzulkefli said his ministry received the approval for changes in scope and cost increase from the Economy Ministry on April 22 and the Public Works Department is finalising the design.

“This project is scheduled to be tendered in Nov this year – construction work is expected to start in May 2025 and is scheduled for completion in May 2028,” he said.

He added there are two health clinics in Baram which have been included in the ministry’s list for improvements this year.

“The ministry has allocated RM700,000 for the Long Na’ah health clinic and RM600,000 for the Lio Mato health clinic to repair and improve staff quarters. Works for both clinics started on April 22, 2024 and are scheduled to be delivered by the contractor on Oct 16,” he said.