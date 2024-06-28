Mojuntin’s granddaughter appeals to Anwar to lift ban on book

KOTA KINABALU (June 28): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has been urged to lift the ban on the book “Peter J. Mojuntin: The Golden Son of the Kadazan.”

Making the call was the late Datuk Peter Joinod Mojuntin’s granddaughter, Atalia Mae Albert Jaua.

“With all due respect, I am the granddaughter of Datuk Peter Joinod Mojuntin, the former State Minister of Local Government and Housing of Sabah who perished due to the Sabah Air GAF Nomad crash on 6 June 1976, otherwise known as the Double Six Tragedy. I am writing this letter to Datuk Seri to call for the lift of the ban on the book,

Peter J. Mojuntin: The Golden Son of the Kadazan,” she wrote in an open letter to the Prime Minister today.

She added that the posthumous biography “Peter J. Mojuntin: The Golden Son of the Kadazan” was written by Bernard Sta Maria, which was first published in 1978.

He wrote the book with the intention of telling the journey of Mojuntin in fighting for the independence of Sabah (then, North Borneo) and safeguarding the rights of the State and people of Sabah.

“The book is currently banned because of its criticism of the Federal Government’s policies and attitude towards Sabah at the time. The book was first banned in the same year it was published under Perintah Keselamatan Dalam Negeri (Tegahan Mengenai Penerbitan), Internal Security Act 1960 (ISA). However, the ban on the book was not lifted even after ISA was abolished and now the ban is under Section 32(2)(a) of Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (SOSMA),” she said.

She reminded that Mojuntin was a leader who deeply cared about the people of Sabah and was willing to work and negotiate as long as the Federal Government acted fairly.

“It was necessary that he expressed and questioned certain actions of the Federal Government to ensure smooth and fair governance of the State and Federation,” she said.

Atalia said that this brings the matter of freedom of speech and transparent governance.

“I believe Datuk Seri knows this more than anyone else. You were and still are a freedom and corruption fighter as well as a vocal critic on issues on inconsistencies and discrimination. Show and prove to us that it is true when you once said ‘Anak Melayu, Anak Cina, Anak India, Anak Kadazan, Anak Iban semua anak saya,’ because Datuk Peter Mojuntin was a Kadazan that passed too soon before he could sow devotion to Sabah and the Federation of the age of 37 years old,” she said.

Furthermore, it is absurd to keep the ban on a book that is currently available for free on the internet, she said.

Referring to the Streisand effect, Atalia said banning a book often draws more attention to it, which leads to more people being increasingly interested to read it.

“The more attempts there are to hide or censor information, the more it will inadvertently lead to the wider dissemination of that information,” she reminded.

“As the book is available online, some people may even have kept a copy of the book for their own personal reading, thus dismissing the author’s labour and dedication that went into its development. So, it is safe to say that the ban is simply symbolic as the prohibition seems to be ineffective in the digital age. Lifting the ban on the book to acknowledge its existence is a better approach than sustaining the controversy surrounding its prohibition,” she said.

Apart from that, she said that banning the book can create a perception of censorship and governmental overreach, which can galvanise opposition and criticism against the authorities.

“It can also undermine trust in the government’s commitment to free speech and democratic values,” she said.

She went on, “Four weeks ago, when Datuk Seri was in Hongkod Koisaan (KDCA) on 31 May 2024 during the Kaamatan celebration, Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan had expressed his wish for you to reconsider and lift the ban on the book.

“The people of Sabah place their utmost trust in Datuk Seri to make a wise decision, as doing so will demonstrate Datuk Seri’s recognition of Datuk Peter Mojuntin’s fight for freedom and justice,” she said.

“With profound respect for your leadership and commitment to fostering unity and transparency, I earnestly urge Datuk Seri to reconsider the ban on Peter J. Mojuntin: The Golden Son of the Kadazan. This book stands not only as a tribute to my grandfather’s legacy but also as an important narrative of Sabah’s history and its struggle for justice and equity within our Federation.

“By lifting the ban, Datuk Seri will affirm your dedication to upholding the principles of free speech and democratic governance. It will demonstrate to the people of Sabah, and indeed to all Malaysians, that our Federation values the free exchange of ideas and the acknowledgment of all voices, especially those who have contributed so profoundly to our shared history.

“Datuk Seri’s decision in this matter has the potential to bridge divides, heal past grievances, and fortify the trust between the government and the people of Sabah. I sincerely hope DatukSeri will honour Datuk Peter Mojuntin’s memory and his fight for justice by allowing his story to be freely read and understood by future generations.

“Thank you for your attention to this substantially significant issue. I trust in your wisdom and integrity to make the right choice,” she said.