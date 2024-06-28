Mydin’s e-wallet app MydinPay now available for download

KUALA LUMPUR (June 28): Mydin Mohamed Holdings Berhad (Mydin) announced the launch of their e-wallet app MydinPay, which is now available for customers to download.

In conjunction with the launch, MydinPay is offering RM5 vouchers to its first 1,000 app users and a 5 per cent cashback rebate to the first 3,000 customers who spend RM150 or more at any Mydin outlet.

MydinPay is powered by Wavpay, an approved e-money issuer dedicated to transforming the digital financial landscape.

Minister of Digital Gobind Singh Deo launched the app at Mydin Subang Jaya.

Being the first e-wallet mobile app to be released by a wholesaler and retailer chain in Malaysia shows how adaptable Mydin is to market changes, and this proactive approach towards embracing digital innovation also highlights Mydin’s dedication to the fast-changing fintech industry.

Mydin managing director Datuk Ameer Ali Mydin said Mydin’s unwavering commitment to innovation drives them to continuously enhance their customers’ everyday experience.

“In our path of digital transformation, the introduction of MydinPay is a turning point – this app not only signifies transactions but also delivers personalised promotions and benefits to enhance customer satisfaction.

“Having been in the business for more than 60 years, we continue to strive and adapt with changing consumer preferences and retail trends. This integration of state-of-the-art fintech solutions seeks to redefine digital engagement and retail convenience,” he said.

The development of MydinPay was made possible through Mydin’s collaboration with Wavpay in Oct 2023, and the partnership introduced Mydin as the first Omnichannel Wallet partner – a programme which leverages Wavpay’s established e-wallet infrastructure and enables partners to create their own apps featuring e-wallet capabilities, thereby facilitating digital transactions and enhancing engagement with their target users.

Wavpay provides a whole range of fintech solutions designed to give individuals and businesses easy, safe and effective financial services.

Its main products include an e-wallet platform, digital financing solutions and a selection of supplementary digital services.