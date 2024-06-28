OCM listens to fans: Malaysian contingent’s tiger motif jacket for Paris Olympics to be revamped

KUALA LUMPUR (June 28): The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) has decided to improve the existing design to symbolise the Tiger motif on the official jacket of the Malaysian contingent to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, as well as the OCM logo, befitting the status of the Jalur Gemilang.

OCM president Tan Sri Mohamad Norza Zakaria said the governing body will discuss with the official apparel manufacturer, Yonex Sunrise, to improve the jacket design to symbolise the nation’s status and meet the people’s expectations.

He said the decision was made after taking into account feedback from all parties, including the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS), the National Sports Council (NSC) and sports fans, besides acknowledging that the official jacket design was not well received.

“Indeed, OCM thanks all stakeholders and sports fans in general who care about the launch ceremony and the design of the official attire for the Malaysian contingent to Paris 2024 by providing constructive comments and views.

“We also appreciate the principles of KBS and other government agencies that respect OCM’s position as an independent and non-profit umbrella body of national sports associations,” he said in a statement today. ― Bernama