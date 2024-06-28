Police arrest foreigner, seize RM40,000 worth of drugs, cash in Niah

MIRI (June 28): The Sarawak Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID) arrested a foreign man and seized drugs worth RM40,000 in a raid on an entertainment centre in Batu Niah on Wednesday.

Miri district police chief ACP Alexson Naga Chabu in a statement said the 21-year-old suspect was arrested on suspicion of involvement in drug trafficking activities.

“The raid at 3.35am led to the discovery and seizure of a pouch bag, which contained various types of drugs believed to be ketamine weighing 121.76 grammes and ecstasy weighing 78.50 grammes.

“The value of the seized drugs is estimated to be RM39,858,” he said in a statement, adding that cash amounting to RM2,760 was also seized from the suspect.

Alexson said the case is being investigated under Section 39B and Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. If convicted, the offender can be sentenced to death by hanging or imprisoned for life and whipping no less than 12 strokes.

The suspect was brought to Miri Court for a remand application under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, and the magistrate ordered a remand of six days in custody to assist police investigations.