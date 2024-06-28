Prepaid water system in squatter areas not land ownership recognition – Shahelmey

KOTA KINABALU (June 28): Installation of prepaid water system in squatter areas is not a recognition of land ownership, said Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya.

Shahelmey, who is also the State Works Minister said the vendor and prepaid water systems have been implemented in the refugee settlement but in Sepanggar area, it is still in a finalising process.

“The systems have been implemented in the refugee settlement, but it is in finalising process for the squatter areas in Sepanggar because we want to make sure that the installation is not a recognition for them to occupy the land without a land title.

“So, the implementation of these systems is considering several factors, and consultation is underway to finalise it,” he told reporters after celebrating with 35 SPM graduates from Putatan constituency who obtained excellent results in last year’s examination.

Shahelmey also revealed that as of June, more than 600 illegal water connections in Sepanggar area have been dismantled, further stabilizing water supply in the area, including Univerity Malysia Sabah (UMS).

He also said the State Government has placed static tanks in selected squatter areas to supply water, thereby minimising illegal pipe connections.

“Hopefully this effort will achieve its objective. Meanwhile, in the near future we will finalise the vendor and prepaid meter systems to further reduce the incidence of water theft,” he added.